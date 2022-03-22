Azerbaijan's behavior grossly violates the human rights, the norms and principles of international humanitarian law and does not fit into the norms of morality in any way, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement released today.

March 22, 2022, 16:43 ‘Azerbaijan’s act is another demonstration of hatred and nationalism’ – Artsakh MFA on termination of gas supply

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azerbaijan's behavior grossly violates the human rights, the norms and principles of international humanitarian law and does not fit into the norms of morality in any way, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement released today.

“In the evening of March 21, the Azerbaijani authorities again disrupted the gas supply to Artsakh, depriving its population of an important heating resource in extremely cold weather conditions.

Azerbaijan's behavior is humanitarian terrorism. It grossly violates the human rights, the norms and principles of international humanitarian law and does not fit into the norms of morality in any way. This heinous act is another demonstration of hatred and nationalism.

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the policy of Azerbaijan and appeals to the international community with an urgent request to give an adequate assessment of the situation.

Azerbaijan's misanthropic steps cannot affect the will and determination of the people of Artsakh. We will continue to live and create in our historical homeland, develop and strengthen our independent statehood”, the statement says.