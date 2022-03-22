Russia and Japan will never achieve consensus on Kuril Islands — Medvedev

According to Medvedev, it was ‘obvious’ that Russia and Japan would never reach a consensus regarding the dispute. "Both sides knew it before. The negotiations regarding the Kurils have always had a ritual nature," he said.

Medvedev noted that the amended Russian constitution "directly stipulates that the territories of our country are not subject to alienation". "This is a closed issue," he stressed.

Following America’s example, the Japanese wanted to act like ‘proud independent samurais’ and imposed sanctions on Russia, thus indicating with whom they would negotiate the hypothetical text of a peace treaty, Medvedev said. "The talks no longer make sense. And that's fine," the post read.

The politician said it was much more important to address the development of the Kuril Islands. He said that in recent years, Russia had ‘breathed new life into’ the territories, adding that he had visited the islands multiple times, had taken steps to support them, and seen real improvements, including schools, roads and airports. "And, most importantly, the local people see it too. That is how it will be in the future, too!" Medvedev said.