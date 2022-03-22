Artsakhpress

Russia and Japan will never achieve consensus on Kuril Islands — Medvedev

Russia and Japan will never be able to reach a consensus regarding the Kuril Islands, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote Tuesday in a Telegram post, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russia has refused to continue peace treaty talks with Japan. In the context of the Kuril Islands, this is a historically justified step that is long overdue and fair," he said.

According to Medvedev, it was ‘obvious’ that Russia and Japan would never reach a consensus regarding the dispute. "Both sides knew it before. The negotiations regarding the Kurils have always had a ritual nature," he said.

Medvedev noted that the amended Russian constitution "directly stipulates that the territories of our country are not subject to alienation". "This is a closed issue," he stressed.

Following America’s example, the Japanese wanted to act like ‘proud independent samurais’ and imposed sanctions on Russia, thus indicating with whom they would negotiate the hypothetical text of a peace treaty, Medvedev said. "The talks no longer make sense. And that's fine," the post read.

The politician said it was much more important to address the development of the Kuril Islands. He said that in recent years, Russia had ‘breathed new life into’ the territories, adding that he had visited the islands multiple times, had taken steps to support them, and seen real improvements, including schools, roads and airports. "And, most importantly, the local people see it too. That is how it will be in the future, too!" Medvedev said.


     

‘Azerbaijan’s act is another demonstration of hatred and nationalism’ – Artsakh MFA on termination of gas supply

Azerbaijan's behavior grossly violates the human rights, the norms and principles of international humanitarian law and does not fit into the norms of morality in any way, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement released today.

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Devotion is immortality...Armen Khachatryan.

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

Devotion is immortality....Erik Yeghiazaryan

Many devotees have sacrificed their lives during the 44-Day Artsakh War. Erik Yeghiazaryan is one of them.

Event dedicated to International Francophonie Day held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Poll reveals over 40% of Russians expect Western companies to return within year

