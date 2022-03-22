Biden, European leaders discuss Russia’s 'brutal' tactics in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Monday held discussions with European leaders on Russia's "brutal" tactics in Ukraine and humanitarian assistance to the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the violence, ANI reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden spoke with France President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson where the leaders underscored their continued support for Ukraine, including security assistance to the war-torn country.

"The leaders discussed their serious concerns about Russia's brutal tactics in Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians. They underscored their continued support for Ukraine, including by providing security assistance to the brave Ukrainians who are defending their country from Russian aggression, and humanitarian assistance to the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the violence," read a White House press release.

Moreover, the leaders also reviewed recent diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine's effort to reach a ceasefire, as per the release.