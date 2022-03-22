During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

March 22, 2022, 13:34 Devotion is immortality...Armen Khachatryan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of them is Lieutenant Armen Khachatryan.

Armen Khachatryan was born in 1997. He was born on July 10, in Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

He attended the secondary school of Ivanyan. In 2012, Armen Khachatryan entered Kristapor Ivanyan Military College in Stepanakert. In 2015, he entered Vazgen Sargsyan Military University's Rifle Faculty.

"In 2019, after graduating from the military university, my son began his selfless service to the homeland. Receiving the rank of lieutenant, he served in the Mataghis military unit as a rifle platoon commander. Despite being a strict commander, Armen enjoyed great love and respect both among the soldiers and the officer staff. He was a friend to his soldier. First he did everything for the soldier, then for himself. From the very first minutes of the war, my son left for the position, not leaving his soldiers alone for a second.

He took part in many battles together with his subdivision. Appearing in the blockade, he organized a strong resistance and pushed back the enemy. Unfortunately, on the night of October 10, while performing another special combat mission, Armen received fatal shrapnel wounds and died a hero death.

He remained faithful to his oath and did not spare his life for the sake of the homeland. We found him days after his death, on October 18. My hero rests in the military pantheon of Noragyugh community, next to his brother Artak Khachatryan," Srbuhi, the devoted mother of the homeland, told “Artsakhpress”.

Armen Khachatryan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service" and "Selfless Defender of the 6th Defense Ministry" Medals for his courage, devotion and heroism.