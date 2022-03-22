Biden denies allegations that US has biological and chemical weapons in Europe

US President Joe Biden argues that assumptions about the presence of US biological and chemical weapons in Europe are false, TASS reported.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said today that Azerbaijan is holding in captivity 38 persons, 3 of whom are civilians.
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, had a telephonic conversation.
Any discussion connected with the current situation and the future of Artsakh is demanded as the latest...
On March 19, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convoked a meeting of the Security...
The Human Rights Ombudsman’s Staff of Artsakh has published a trilingual (Armenian, Russian, English)...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh said it “strongly condemns” the Azerbaijani celebration...
The foreign ministers of France and Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov and Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed the...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On March 14 to 18 the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 174 calls.
On March 21, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation,...
On March 21, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on urgent measures...
On March 21, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Primate...
During the 44-Day War in Artsakh, many brave devotees fell heroically for the defense of the homeland....
Advisers to the President of the Republic of Artsakh Azatoohi Simonyan and Lusine Gharakhanyan, who are...
54 students attend the secondary school of the community of Norshen of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
Many devotees have sacrificed their lives during the 44-Day Artsakh War. Erik Yeghiazaryan is one of them.
During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland....
At around 10:30am on Thursday, Private Eduard Rustamyan (born 2003), a conscript, was found dead in a...
Many devotees did not spare their lives for the sake of the homeland during the 44-day Artsakh war. David...
At around 9:10pm on Wednesday, a conscript of a military unit of Armenia, was found dead—with a gunshot...
During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees died for the defense of the homeland. Masis Sargsyan is...
During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland ....
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...
