US President Joe Biden argues that assumptions about the presence of US biological and chemical weapons in Europe are false, TASS reported.

March 22, 2022, 09:15 Biden denies allegations that US has biological and chemical weapons in Europe

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Putin's back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event.

"They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those," Biden added.