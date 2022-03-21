Artsakhpress

Society

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 174 calls over last week

On March 14 to 18 the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 174 calls.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The population mainly applied for the fulfillment of loan obligations, the provision of new loans, the solution of housing problems.

In order to answer the missed calls and clarify questions, the hotline staff made 63 calls back for awareness, consultation, problem identification and other purposes.

It is possible to call the hotline from Artsakh at 119, and from the Republic of Armenia and abroad at +374-47-119-119. The working mode is Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00.

It should be noted that for social issues it is desirable to call the hotline of the ministry of labour, social affairs and migration of the Republic of Artsakh at 114 short number.

 


     

Politics

Armenian FM announces number of captives held in Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said today that Azerbaijan is holding in captivity 38 persons, 3 of whom are civilians.

Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statements

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, had a telephonic conversation.

Provocations against Artsakh are not one-time, countermeasures needed against them – lawmaker

Any discussion connected with the current situation and the future of Artsakh is demanded as the latest...

Republic's President convoked a Security Council meeting

On March 19, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convoked a meeting of the Security...

Ombudsman publishes report on violations of rights of Artsakh people by Azerbaijan

The Human Rights Ombudsman’s Staff of Artsakh has published a trilingual (Armenian, Russian, English)...

Statement of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry on the Occasion of Holding an Event in Shoushi Dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of Azerbaijan's Membership to the UN

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh said it “strongly condemns” the Azerbaijani celebration...

France, Azerbaijan FMs discuss normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations

The foreign ministers of France and Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov and Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed the...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

On March 14 to 18 the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 174 calls.

President Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation

On March 21, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation,...

Decree on urgent measures to be taken due to heavy snowfall in the republic

On March 21, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on urgent measures...

President Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan

On March 21, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Primate...

Devotion is immortality...Aleksey Asryan

During the 44-Day War in Artsakh, many brave devotees fell heroically for the defense of the homeland....

Advisers to the President of Artsakh met with the newly elected Primate of the Armenian Diocese of France

Advisers to the President of the Republic of Artsakh Azatoohi Simonyan and Lusine Gharakhanyan, who are...

Frequently organized events enliven the village. The principal of Norshen school attaches importance to military-patriotic education

54 students attend the secondary school of the community of Norshen of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Military

Devotion is immortality....Erik Yeghiazaryan

Many devotees have sacrificed their lives during the 44-Day Artsakh War. Erik Yeghiazaryan is one of them.

Devotion is immortality...Armen Babayan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland....

One more Armenian serviceman found dead, investigation underway

At around 10:30am on Thursday, Private Eduard Rustamyan (born 2003), a conscript, was found dead in a...

Devotion is immortality...David Hambardzumyan

Many devotees did not spare their lives for the sake of the homeland during the 44-day Artsakh war. David...

Serviceman found dead in military position

At around 9:10pm on Wednesday, a conscript of a military unit of Armenia, was found dead—with a gunshot...

Devotion is immortality...Masis Sargsyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees died for the defense of the homeland. Masis Sargsyan is...

Devotion is immortality...Ilya Hakobyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland ....

Kremlin highlights importance of making Ukraine more cooperative in negotiations
Armenian FM announces number of captives held in Azerbaijan
Peskov: There is no discussion of ceasefire during negotiations with Ukraine
Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statements
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

Photos

Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh's Martuni
Nor Shen community of Artsakh
Nor Shen community of Artsakh's Martuni region
Videos

Culture

Event dedicated to International Francophonie Day held in Stepanakert

Preservation of Armenian historical heritage on Permanent Council agenda - Polish OSCE Chairmanship

Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation held in Stepanakert

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

Sport

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

Kremlin highlights importance of making Ukraine more cooperative in negotiations

Peskov: There is no discussion of ceasefire during negotiations with Ukraine

Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 25

EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks – Reuters

