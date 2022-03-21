Kremlin highlights importance of making Ukraine more cooperative in negotiations

Moscow is grateful to all countries that offer mediation in negotiations with Kiev, but it is important not just to opt for a venue for a meeting, but also to make Ukraine more cooperative, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Actually, someone who can [do this] should exert their influence on Kiev to make Kiev more cooperative, more constructive in these talks," the presidential press secretary said. "The choice of a venue for some hypothetical meeting is a secondary issue, although, of course, we are grateful to all countries that express their willingness to assist this negotiation process," he maintained.

Earlier, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said that Switzerland was ready to act as a mediator at the Ukrainian settlement talks or host the negotiations and added that "Switzerland had both neutrality and the humanitarian tradition".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the RBC TV channel on March 16 that Swiss colleagues had approached him with a proposal on mediation at the talks between Moscow and Kiev. Turkey and Israel also made similar proposals.