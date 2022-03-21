Peskov: There is no discussion of ceasefire during negotiations with Ukraine

There is no discussion about the resumption of the ceasefire during the negotiations with Ukraine, the nationalists are using the pauses to regroup, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, news.am informs, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No, the fact is that the pause of the operation, any pause, is used by the nationalist units to regroup, it is used to continue attacks on the Russian military," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a related question.

Peskov noted that this has happened repeatedly and so it certainly complicates the process.