Any discussion connected with the current situation and the future of Artsakh is demanded as the latest global and regional developments put new challenges before the Armenian people, Member of Parliament of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said during the parliamentary hearings.

March 21, 2022, 14:33 Provocations against Artsakh are not one-time, countermeasures needed against them – lawmaker

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: According to the MP, the post-war situation in Artsakh needs to be analyzed seriously from the perspective of keeping the security issues of the people of Artsakh under constant attention, restoring the lost defense capacities and correctly combining the actions of the peacekeeping troops in the overall system. “In the previous days there was a certain activeness in the parliamentary cooperation platform, but our discussions could not be limited by topics relating only to education, culture and technologies”, he said.

He said the issues on strengthening the security of the border settlements of Artsakh and overcoming the situation caused by the recent humanitarian crisis must be definitely included in the agenda of political issues and the ideas proposed over these issues must turn into an action plan for the relevant authorities.

“Following the 2020 September war unleashed by Azerbaijan and its allies against Artsakh and particularly after the November 9 trilateral statement, we are living in a completely different, harmful security environment full of daily dangers. It’s an impression that our adversaries are still implementing a pre-designed comprehensive plan with a precise schedule and filled with calculation of our weak sides, but we are thinking every day and still cannot agree over a counter step against the provocation conducted yesterday. The psychological pressures on the bordering villages and obstructing the farming works in that settlements with all possible means are measures which are definitely not one-time. They are being done with an expectation to get some “result”, and the explosion of the main pipeline supplying gas to Artsakh in this period of the year and in such conditions when most of the population is using the natural gas for heating and hot water, of course, has been a calculated step”, Stepanyan said.