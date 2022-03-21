The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, had a telephonic conversation.

Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statements

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides discussed the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021, news.am informs.

Also, the two FMs exchanged views on the situation regarding Ukraine, as well as other some other matter of mutual interest.