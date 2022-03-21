Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

On March 18-20, the Armenian Kickboxing Championship was held in Yerevan,Armenia. 17 athletes of the Artsakh kickboxing team participated in the championship.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head coach of the Artsakh Kickboxing Federation Armen Ghahramanyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Seven of them took the first, three - the second, four - the third honorable places," said A. Ghahramanyan.

Our interlocutor informed that in the near future the athletes will take part in the training camp to be held in Tsakhkadzor and at the World Youth Championship to be held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.