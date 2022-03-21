On March 21, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on urgent measures to be taken due to heavy snowfall in the republic.

March 21, 2022, 13:11 Decree on urgent measures to be taken due to heavy snowfall in the republic

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the decree, based on Clause 24 of Article 93 of the Artsakh Republic Constitution, taking into account that the heavy snow falling in the Artsakh Republic since March 19, 2022, creates serious problems in almost all spheres of the republic and due to the need of their urgent solution:

1. The heads of state bodies and state organizations (including educational institutions) of the Artsakh Republic have been instructed to organize the snow-clearing works of the buildings and adjacent areas of those institutions at their own expense through the staffs of the managed institutions.

2. The Minister of Urban Development, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure and the Mayor of Stepanakert have been instructed to conduct daily work towards proper organization of snow-clearing activities of the republic's common use roads (interstate, republican and of local significance) and regularly provide information to the Artsakh Information Center for publication.

3. In addition to the potential of community organizations, the Mayor of Stepanakert was offered to involve the workforce of the private sector employers in the snow-clearing activities in Stepanakert by clearing the areas adjacent to their workplaces at their own expense.

4. The heads of local self-government bodies were offered to be guided by the provisions of this decree.