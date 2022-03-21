Devotion is immortality....Erik Yeghiazaryan

Many devotees have sacrificed their lives during the 44-Day Artsakh War. Erik Yeghiazaryan is one of them.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Erik Yeghiazaryan was born on August 9, 2001, in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan. In 2007 he attended the 84th basic school after Khachatur Abovyan. He was a member of the "Young Yerkrapahs" group. In 2018 he continued his education at the "Armenian-Chinese Friendship School" Foundation. He performed the military service in one of the military units of Sanasar (Kubatlu) of Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia.

"From the very first day of the war, Erik moved to Jrakan, where he fought fiercely for eleven days against the enemy, repeatedly saving the lives of his comrades-in-arms, volunteers; causing great human and material losses to the enemy. Due to skillful combat operations, he removed the detachment from the blockade. He was the embodiment of kindness. He was the younger brother of two sisters, but when he was little, he was a real shield for us. During the 19 years of her life, he had managed to achieve many achievements," the hero's sister, Ani, proudly told "Artsakhpress".

Erik Yeghiazaryan died on October 8 while defending the Mekhakavan special strategic height from the Turkish special forces. He was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service" Medal.