President Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan

On March 21, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads as follows:

"Your Holiness,

On behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh, and on my own belalf I congratulate you on your glorious jubilee - the 60th birthday anniversary.

You have dedicated your whole life and activity to a specific goal - selflessly serving your people and the Armenian Church.

And now, sparing no effort and energy, you continue your patriotic and god-pleasing work, supporting our faithful people, sowing love and solidarity, strengthening hope and faith.

Once again, accept the assurances of my highest consideration, warm congratulations and best wishes on this memorable day. Peace, longevity and all the best to you!

May the right hand of God always protect you, our Church and the Armenian nation."