President Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation

On March 21, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation, dedicated to the problems caused in the aftermath of the unprecedented snowfall in the territory of the republic during the recent days.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mayor of Stepanakert David Sargsyan presented the situation in the capital, problems that have arisen and measures taken to solve them. According to the Mayor, with combined resources of community and private companies, the city authorities are doing the utmost to effectively clear the snow, but clearing sidewalks of snow and ice remains one of the most difficult challenges. David Sargsyan noted that since March 21, after two-day break, the public transport of the capital has been working normally again.



Artsakh Republic Minister of State Artak Beglaryan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan, Minister of Urban Development Aram Sargsyan delivered corresponding reports on the activities carried out in the relevant spheres.



The President made a special reference to the education sphere, noting that if necessary, the start of the teaching process in schools should be postponed.



The Head of the State assigned to the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure to accelerate the activities towards ensuring the passability of the roads leading to the communities, whereas the Minister of Urban Development was instructed to involve the private construction companies in the snow removal process as much as possible.



Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that the current situation can be overcome only by joint efforts. In this regard, the Head of the State instructed the employees of the state system from March 21 to join the snow-clearing arrangements, and called on the representatives of the private sector and the citizens to show high civil responsibility by getting involved in the works being carried out.