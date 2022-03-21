An event dedicated to the International Francophonie Day was organized on Sunday in Stepanakert by the "Paul Eluard House" Francophonie Center Foundation and Hadrut Children and Youth Creativity Center.

March 21, 2022, 11:02 Event dedicated to International Francophonie Day held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, at the exhibition the handicrafts of the students of Hadrut Children and Youth Creativity Center with Armenian-French national motives were exhibited, as well as French-Armenian songs and dances were presented.

Irina Tamrazyan, Director of the Hadrut Children and Youth Creativity Center, said:

"March 20 is the International Francophonie Day. This international organization provides great humanitarian assistance to the entire Armenian nation, especially to our people of Artsakh. Our school has always been in the center of attention of various French organizations," said Tamrazyan.

Inessa Babayan, a student of the center, has been studying here for almost three years.

"I can say for sure that the center lived up to all my expectations, as I worked with the best specialists who conveyed a whole history, culture and art to me through the French language," said I. Babayan.

During the event, Lilit Martirosyan, Chairwoman of the Artsakh Branch of the Armenian Relief Society, donated a sewing machine to the Hadrut Children and Youth Creativity Center.