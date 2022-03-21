US President Joe Biden will depart to Brussels on March 23, where he will discuss the events in Ukraine at NATO, G7 and European Council summit, after which he will hold negotiations with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, according to the US President’s schedule, published by the White House Sunday, Tass informs.

March 21, 2022, 09:37 US’ Biden to meet with Poland’s Duda after meeting with allies in Brussels — White House

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the White House, Biden and leaders of NATO, G7 and European Council states will discuss international efforts on support to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia on Thursday.

Biden will depart to Warsaw on Friday, March 25. The negotiations with Duda are planned for Friday, March 25; Biden will return to Washington the same day.