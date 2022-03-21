EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks – Reuters

EU governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its attack on Ukraine as they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow, according to Reuters.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are working on a fifth round of sanctions and many new names are being proposed," a senior EU diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the discussions are not public.

EU governments will take up the discussion among foreign ministers on Monday, before Biden arrives in Brussels on Thursday for summits with NATO's 30 allies, as well as the EU and in a Group of Seven (G7) format including Japan.