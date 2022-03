On March 19, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convoked a meeting of the Security Council, the Presidential Office stated.

March 19, 2022, 12:03 Republic's President convoked a Security Council meeting

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to overcoming the internal and external challenges facing the Republic were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State gave a number of instructions to the responsible officials of state structures on short-term and long-term tasks to do.