During the 44-Day War in Artsakh, many brave devotees fell heroically for the defense of the homeland. Aleksey Asryan is one of them.

March 19, 2022, 10:26 Devotion is immortality...Aleksey Asryan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aleksey Asryan was born in Stepanakert, on October 28, 2001.

In 2007-2013 he attended the secondary school No. 10 after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert. In 2013 - 2016 he studied at the Stepanakert branch of Physics and Mathematics Specialized School named after Artashes Shahinyan under the Yerevan State University.

"After graduating from school, in 2019, he entered the Faculty of Law of Artsakh State University, which did not manage to graduate. Everyone loved and trusted him. On January 8, 2020 he joined the ranks of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh.

He had served for nine months when the war broke out. During the war, he often called his family members; the mood was always high, he said: "Everything is fine, do not think about me," the hero's sister, Alisa, told "Artsakhpress”.

Aleksey took part in the battles of Martuni, Karmir Shuka and Varanda. He died in Varanda overnight October 25.

The identity of the hero was confirmed after a 10-month search by a forensic medical examination.

Aleksey Asryan was posthumously awarded the Order of the Combat Cross of the First Degree.