Advisers to the President of the Republic of Artsakh Azatoohi Simonyan and Lusine Gharakhanyan, who are in Paris on a working visit, yesterday held meeting with the newly elected Primate of the Armenian Diocese of France Fr. Archimandrite Grigor Khachatryan. Azatoohi Simonyan wrote on her Facebook page.

March 19, 2022, 09:54 Advisers to the President of Artsakh met with the newly elected Primate of the Armenian Diocese of France

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Congratulating His Holiness on his election as Primate of the Diocese, we conveyed the words of congratulations of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, wishing God-pleasing and fruitful service for the benefit of strengthening national values and strengthening the united homeland.

Fr. Archimandrite Grigor Khachatryan informed about the activities of the Armenian Diocese of France. During the conversation we touched upon the agenda issues in Artsakh, the challenges we face. His Holiness, being well aware of the many challenges in Artsakh, sent a word of encouragement and blessing to the Armenians of Artsakh," Azatoohi Simonyan wrote.