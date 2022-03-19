The tactics of the Russian troops in Ukraine lead to deterioration of the situation in Russia itself. So, peace and security talks are the only opportunity for Moscow to reduce the damage from its own mistakes. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his latest video message, news.am informs.

March 19, 2022, 11:29 Zelenskyy: The war must end

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The initial plan of the Russian military to occupy our country failed. And they do not seem to know what else to do with us. Their military commanders do not seem to be able to offer their political leadership anything but a cruel and wrong tactic to exhaust us, to exhaust Ukraine.

But this tactic of their military only aggravates the situation for the Russian state, leads to new and new destructive sanctions, pushes new members to join our anti-war coalition, enables to unite—to put pressure on Russia—even those states that have always tried to remain neutral.

Therefore, meaningful, honest and without delay negotiations for security, peace, for us, for Ukraine are the only opportunity for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes," Zelenskyy said.

The president stressed that Ukraine has always insisted on negotiations, dialogue, and offered a solution for peace.

"And I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. It's time to meet. It's time to talk. It’s time to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and justice. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that even a few generations will not be enough to stand on its own two feet," Zelenskyy said.

"The war must end. Ukraine's proposals are on the table," he noted.

The president added that in the coming days he will continue to appeal to the peoples of the world with a call for peace for Ukraine.