Turkish, Ukrainian FMs hold phone talk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Milliyet reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The situation in Ukraine was discussed during the phone talk.

A day before Cavusoglu and Kuleba held a meeting in Lviv.

Before traveling to Ukraine, the Turkish FM visited Russia and held several meetings with government officials.

After the visits, Cavusoglu said that he has higher hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine.