During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland. One of them is senior lieutenant Armen Babayan.

March 18, 2022, 15:59 Devotion is immortality...Armen Babayan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Babayan was born in 1974. He was born on May 23, in the community of Gishi of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

"Immediately after graduating from school, he actively participated in the war. He continued his service in the armed forces and served the homeland for 27 years. During the recent war he was wounded during the first days of the war, but did not retreat, remaining in his position with the soldiers.

On November 3, during the attack in the direction of Martuni, he managed to destroy 3 enemy tanks, throwing them back, but he was shot dead by the enemy drone. He was a very balanced, kind, humorous person with the best human qualities.

He was convinced that his sons will grow up in free and independent Artsakh. It is difficult to talk about Armen in the past; he is always with us, in our hearts, "the widow of the hero, Anoush, told “Artsakhpress”.

Armen was posthumously awarded the "For Courage"Medal.