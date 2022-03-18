The U.S. State Department said it approved on Thursday the potential sale of a $700 million missile defense system to the United Kingdom, Reuters reports.

March 18, 2022, 15:38 UK gets approval to buy missile defenses from U.S.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The approval came amid a surge in requests from European countries to purchase more US-made weapons amid the Ukrainian crisis.

The British government, which likely began negotiating a deal long before the crisis escalated, wants to buy a missile defense radar and two command and control systems from Lockheed Martin Corp.

The State Department noted that the sale would support US foreign policy goals by enhancing the security of a NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.