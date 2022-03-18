The possibility of a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to sign a settlement agreement will depend on the modality of the document, which has yet to be agreed upon, Russian president's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted.

March 18, 2022, 14:40 Kremlin speaks on possibility of Russian-Ukraine leaders meeting

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It will depend on the modality of the document, which has yet to be agreed upon," a Kremlin spokesman said in response to a question whether such personal contact is really envisaged, or whether the document could be signed without the direct presence of the presidents.

“I can only say that the Russian delegation is showing a willingness to work much faster than it is doing now. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian delegation is not ready to accelerate the pace of negotiations,” he said.

Earlier, an adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Mikhail Podolyak, said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place after the completion of work on the agreement. According to the politician, this is possible within the next few weeks.