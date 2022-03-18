54 students attend the secondary school of the community of Norshen of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

March 18, 2022, 12:31 Frequently organized events enliven the village. The principal of Norshen school attaches importance to military-patriotic education

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: They go to school every day under the direct fire of the enemy.

The school principal Samvel Avanesyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The school is named after our fellow villager, poet, writer, publicist and critic Leonid Hurunts. The school has 23 teachers,”said S. Avanesyan

Samvel Avanesyan noted that various events are organized at the school, which helps to revive the village during the difficult period.

Avanesyan also attached great importance to military-patriotic education

"We organize festive events, meetings with Russian peacekeepers,” he said, assuring that there is no panic among students.

“They do not give in to enemy’s provocations, but the recordings heard from the enemy's position, the Armenian-language calls to leave the village cause for concern. At this moment, due to the interruption of gas supply, the classes are not held due to the lack of heating.

The school principal names the lack of bathroom and water supply as the main problems of the school.