'Sand Planet' sand painting center has been opened in the Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert.

March 18, 2022, 11:34 Sand Painting Center Opened in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS:In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the founder of the center Hasmik Arzanyan mentioned that sand therapy is a way of self-expression for children; it activates memory; promotes the process of individualization; makes the child creative and develops motor skills; eliminates fear and negative emotions.

"In post-war Artsakh, our children need such a center, because during the war I had noticed changes in the mental state of children, I began studying various social programs.

I have preferred art therapy. As it is a multi-branch. I consider this idea "innovative" and very necessary for the children of Artsakh, because through sand therapy we are able to have a positive impact on the emotional world of children. At first the program was intended for children, but adults and pregnant women will also have an opportunity to participate in the courses," H. Arzanian said.

"Sand Planet" development art-therapy center's idea was funded by American-Armenian businessman Armen Arslanyan within the framework of the "Social Entrepreneurship Education in Artsakh" program, thanks to which we have acquired tables for the center.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic Anahit Hakobyan welcomed the opening of such a center in Stepanakert.

"Artsakh is not just a country of words. Artsakh is a country of creation, living and perpetuation. Let there be peace in our homeland, let our children never see war again," Hakobyan said.