Society

Armenia and Russia discuss biological safety threats on CIS territory

On March 17, Armenian-Russian consultations in the inter-departmental format were held in Moscow regarding the implementation of the bilateral inter-governmental memorandum on partnership on ensuring biological safety which was signed in 2021, the Russian foreign ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: An exchange of views took place regarding the threats to biological safety in the CIS territory.

The course of implementation of the bilateral memorandum on biosafety was discussed, including concrete directions of future cooperation.
Issues of optimization and raising of effectiveness of implementation of the memorandum clauses through the development of a relevant advisory mechanism were discussed.

The common approaches of Armenia and Russia on biological safety issues were confirmed during the consultation.

The need for close coordination and constructive partnership was noted in both bilateral and specialized multilateral platforms.


     

Politics

France, Azerbaijan FMs discuss normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations

The foreign ministers of France and Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov and Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed the efforts to normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku, news.am informs.

Russia ready to support negotiations process between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes the readiness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to start preparations for a peace treaty and...

MEP seriously concerned by current humanitarian situation in Artsakh

Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, Member of the European Parliament, Marina...

Armenian FM to depart for Paris

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris, France, on March 16,...

The statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh participate in the war is blatant disinformation. MFA

The statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that fighters from Nagorno Karabagh...

MFA: Armenia has responded to proposals of Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement Monday noting that Armenia had responded to the proposals...

President Harutyunyan received representatives of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Party

On March 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received ARF newly elected Bureau member...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Hoping to find the lost...The story of a displaced family

Before the 44-day Artsakh war, the Ghazaryan family lived in Shushi.

5 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

5 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Devotion is immortality...Artak Khachatryan

During the recent 44-Day many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland. Senior...

Artsakh Info Center: Azerbaijan started repairing damaged natural gas pipeline

As result of the negotiations that proceeded with support of the Armenian government and the Russian...

In the Armenian Educational Institutions of Paris Artsakh Presidential Advisers discussed the joint programs

Azatouhi Simonyan and Lusine Gharakhanyan, advisers to the President of the Artsakh Republic, who are...

Specialists from Yerevan conduct free consultations and examinations in Stepanakert

On March 14, pediatric neurologists Astghik Mamyan, Nune Aghababyan and pediatric pulmonologist, allergist...

Military

One more Armenian serviceman found dead, investigation underway

At around 10:30am on Thursday, Private Eduard Rustamyan (born 2003), a conscript, was found dead in a military unit located in the southern part of Armenia—and with a gunshot wound.

Devotion is immortality...David Hambardzumyan

Many devotees did not spare their lives for the sake of the homeland during the 44-day Artsakh war. David...

Serviceman found dead in military position

At around 9:10pm on Wednesday, a conscript of a military unit of Armenia, was found dead—with a gunshot...

Devotion is immortality...Masis Sargsyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees died for the defense of the homeland. Masis Sargsyan is...

Devotion is immortality...Ilya Hakobyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland ....

The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was relatively stable on March 13 and overnight March 14

The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was “relatively stable” on March 13 and...

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

Photos

Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh's Martuni
Nor Shen community of Artsakh
Nor Shen community of Artsakh's Martuni region
The village of Nachijevanik of Askeran region today
The village of Nachijevanik of Askeran region today
Videos

Culture

Preservation of Armenian historical heritage on Permanent Council agenda - Polish OSCE Chairmanship

Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation held in Stepanakert

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Sport

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

Russia revokes request to vote on UN resolution about Ukraine on March 18

China Opposes US Sanctions Against Russia, Intends to Protect Its Interests

Moscow and Kyiv agree on joint protection of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Russia diplomat castigates West’s silence on Ukrainian atrocities in Donbass

