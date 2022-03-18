On March 17, Armenian-Russian consultations in the inter-departmental format were held in Moscow regarding the implementation of the bilateral inter-governmental memorandum on partnership on ensuring biological safety which was signed in 2021, the Russian foreign ministry said.
Armenia and Russia discuss biological safety threats on CIS territory
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: An exchange of views took place regarding the threats to biological safety in the CIS territory.
The common approaches of Armenia and Russia on biological safety issues were confirmed during the consultation.
The need for close coordination and constructive partnership was noted in both bilateral and specialized multilateral platforms.