On March 17, Armenian-Russian consultations in the inter-departmental format were held in Moscow regarding the implementation of the bilateral inter-governmental memorandum on partnership on ensuring biological safety which was signed in 2021, the Russian foreign ministry said.

March 18, 2022, 11:20 Armenia and Russia discuss biological safety threats on CIS territory

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: An exchange of views took place regarding the threats to biological safety in the CIS territory.

The course of implementation of the bilateral memorandum on biosafety was discussed, including concrete directions of future cooperation.

Issues of optimization and raising of effectiveness of implementation of the memorandum clauses through the development of a relevant advisory mechanism were discussed.

The common approaches of Armenia and Russia on biological safety issues were confirmed during the consultation.

The need for close coordination and constructive partnership was noted in both bilateral and specialized multilateral platforms.