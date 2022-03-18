France, Azerbaijan FMs discuss normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations

The foreign ministers of France and Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov and Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed the efforts to normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "During the conversation, the parties discussed the situation in the region, including the process of implementation of the trilateral statements. The ministers reflected on the five basic principles presented by Azerbaijan (on signing a peace agreement with Armenia). The French minister expressed Paris' support for the efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the respective statement said.