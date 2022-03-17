China Opposes US Sanctions Against Russia, Intends to Protect Its Interests

Beijing opposes the US sanctions against Russia, which destabilize the global market, and intends to protect the interests of its national enterprises, Gao Feng, an official representative of the Ministry of Commerce of China, told a press conference on Thursday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are against any unilateral sanctions, which do not consider the rules of international law. <...> They destabilize the global market," he said when asked how Beijing would behave amid Washington’s mounting pressure on Moscow over the Ukrainian crisis and the growing risk of Chinese companies being restricted by the US. "China will definitely take necessary measures and protect the legal rights, as well as the interests of its companies involved in ordinary trade," he noted.

Apart from making it hardly possible to settle the security problem, Washington’s sanctions may also have a negative impact on consumers, Gao Feng said. "The US is therefore creating additional difficulties for the global economy, which is experiencing a turmoil," he noted.

Gao Feng added that despite the Ukrainian crisis, China would continue cooperating with Russia on a regular basis.

"China will continue regular trade and economic cooperation both with Russia and Ukraine," he said when asked to comment on the plans of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in the context of the situation in Ukraine.

Beijing plans to expand economic ties with Moscow on an equal footing, Gao Feng said. "We will cooperate in accordance with the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit," he pointed out.