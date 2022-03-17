Before the 44-day Artsakh war, the Ghazaryan family lived in Shushi.

March 17, 2022, 15:46 Hoping to find the lost...The story of a displaced family

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In May 2021, the family settled in the village of Khanapat, Artsakh's Askeran region.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the housewife Armine said that they are satisfied with the living conditions of the house.

"The war forced us to leave our home and our property. With great difficulty we have been able to find this house and settle here. We received property from the state. The conditions of the house are also very comfortable. Immediately after settling here, we have bought birds, cultivated the garden and now we are engaged in farming," said Armine.

We have benefited from the material support provided to the displaced families.

They also received food and hygiene items from the ICRC.