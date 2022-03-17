Moscow and Kyiv agree on joint protection of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

The Russian side has reached an agreement with the Ukrainian military on joint security at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The taking of control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant by the Russian military was carried out in such a way as not to damage its safety. An agreement was reached with the military personnel of the Ukrainian branch of the station's security battalion on the joint security of its power units and the sarcophagus," Zakharova said at a briefing.

“We intend to continue to make every effort to (ensure) the safety of this facility,” she noted.