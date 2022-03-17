Russia diplomat castigates West’s silence on Ukrainian atrocities in Donbass

The West is turning a blind eye to Ukraine’s atrocities against civilians in Donbass, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Once again we see sheer apathy from the West. They zealously ignored and remained silent over yet another atrocity by their Ukrainian subordinates. As if nothing had happened. As if there was no mass slaughter of civilians," she stressed.

Zakharova spotlighted the March 14 attack on Donetsk, when the Ukrainian military fired a Tochka-U rocket with cluster munition into the city center, killing more than 20 people and wounding 37 others. "This is a barbaric terrorist act," she emphasized, adding that Russia deeply resents the methods that the Ukrainians have resorted to when conducting hostilities.

The diplomatic spokeswoman also highlighted the fact that this type of weaponry was used repeatedly by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Makeyevka. "Thanks to the coordinated work of the Donetsk People's Republic militia, it was possible to avoid horrific consequences. Fortunately, no one was killed then, but civilians, including children, were injured," she noted.