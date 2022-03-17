Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is not aimed at ruining that country’s statehood or ousting its president, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday, Tass informs.

March 17, 2022, 14:59 Russia’s special operation is not aimed at ruining Ukraine’s statehood — Russian Foreign Ministry

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Let me stress once again what both the Western mass media and the Western establishment refuse to see: this operation is not targeted at the civilian population. It does not pursue the aim of seizing the country’s territory, ruining its statehood or ousting the current president. We keep saying this again and again."