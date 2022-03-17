At around 10:30am on Thursday, Private Eduard Rustamyan (born 2003), a conscript, was found dead in a military unit located in the southern part of Armenia—and with a gunshot wound.

March 17, 2022, 13:32 One more Armenian serviceman found dead, investigation underway

