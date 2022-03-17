Many devotees did not spare their lives for the sake of the homeland during the 44-day Artsakh war. David Hambardzumyan is one of them.

March 17, 2022, 12:13 Devotion is immortality...David Hambardzumyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: David Hambardzumyan was born on December 19, 1998, in Stepanakert. In 2005 he attended Stepanakert Basic SchoolNo. 5 after Hayk Balasanyan. In 2013 he entered Stepanakert Agrarian College. In 2017 he attended Shushi Technological University. He performed his military service I the 2nd Defense. After completing his service, he continued his education. In 2020 he started working in a special force structure as a driver of an assault division.

"David was very strong character, purposeful, fearless, friendly, kind and open-hearted. He was devoted to his family. He was loved and respected by everyone. He was the only son in our family, my protector, my parents' support. In 2020, on the very first day of the war provoked by Azerbaijan, he left for the frontline. He voluntarily, without fear, went to remove his wounded comrades-in-arms from the battle zone," the hero's sister, Alyona, told "Artsakhpress".

David Hambardzumyan died on October 5, in Yeghnikner.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, he was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service" Medal.