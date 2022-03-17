From March 11 to 13, the Armenian Adult Taekwondo Championship was held in Yerevan. Four athletes from Artsakh participated in the competition.

March 17, 2022, 11:56 Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Sports Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress".

Artsakh athlete Igor Karapetyan took part in two fights in the 74 kg weight category at the Taekwondo Championship, winning the title of Armenian Taekwondo Champion. The athlete was awarded a gold medal, a diploma of the appropriate category and a monetary award.