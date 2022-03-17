At around 9:10pm on Wednesday, a conscript of a military unit of Armenia, was found dead—with a gunshot wound to the jaw—in a combat position located in the southeastern direction of the country.

March 17, 2022, 09:18 Serviceman found dead in military position

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On March 16, around 21:10, the body of conscripted serviceman Private Albert L. Siroyan (born 2002) of a military base of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia was found with a gunshot wound to the jaw in a military position deployed in the country’s south-eastern direction. An investigation is underway to fully determine the circumstances of the incident,” the Ministry of Defense said.