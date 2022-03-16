During the recent 44-Day many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland. Senior Sergeant Artak Khachatryan is one of them.

March 16, 2022, 16:46 Devotion is immortality...Artak Khachatryan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Khachatryan was born in 1993. He was born on April 23, in the community of Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region. He attended the secondary school of the community of Ivanyan.

"In 2013, Artak entered the military service in the Hadrut military unit as a platoon medic. During his service he showed high activity and readiness, due to which he was awarded the title of senior sergeant.

Since 2015 he had continued his service in the Martakert military unit as a contract soldier, being appointed to the position of the head of the military unit pharmacy. He took part in the April 2016 war. During the war that lasted for 4 days, Artak managed to save the lives of many wounded.

Artak also served in the military unit of Ivanyan. However, in February 2020, he returned to the already familiar Martakert military unit to assume the position of the battalion's medical assistance.

On September 27, 2020 when the 44-day war broke out, Artak was in Yerevan. He was sent from the military unit for training. As soon as he heard about the war, Artak came to Artsakh and immediately left for the frontline. He took part in the heavy battles of Martakert.

It was in the hottest spots of Martuni: Karmir Shuka, Chartar, on the hill called "Ulyan". Being injured to his left hand, he bandaged himself and continued to do his sacred work. On the night of October 27, when while taking out the wounded from the battlefield, Artak had been severely wounded in the leg and had to be taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. However, before reaching the hospital, the car where the wounded Artak was had been targeted.

Artak rests in the military pantheon of Noragyugh next to his brother, hero Armen Khachatryan, who also died in the 44-Day Artsakh War," Ruzanna,the fiancée of Artak told "Artsakhpres”.

Artak Khachatryan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Cross" Order of the 2nd Degree and the "Combat Service" Medal for his heroic deeds.