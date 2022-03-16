Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Devotion is immortality...Artak Khachatryan

During the recent 44-Day many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland. Senior Sergeant Artak Khachatryan is one of them.

Devotion is immortality...Artak Khachatryan

Devotion is immortality...Artak Khachatryan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Khachatryan was born in 1993. He was born on April 23, in the community of Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region. He attended the secondary school of  the community of Ivanyan.

"In 2013, Artak entered the military service in the Hadrut military unit as a platoon medic. During his service he showed high activity and readiness, due to which he was awarded the title of senior sergeant.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէSince 2015 he had continued his service in the Martakert military unit as a contract soldier, being appointed to the position of the head of the military unit pharmacy. He took part in the April 2016 war. During the war that lasted for 4 days, Artak managed to save the lives of many wounded.

Artak also served in the military unit of Ivanyan. However, in February 2020, he returned to the already familiar Martakert military unit to assume the position of the battalion's medical assistance.

On September 27, 2020 when the 44-day war broke out, Artak was in Yerevan. He was sent from the military unit for training. As soon as he heard about the war, Artak came to Artsakh and immediately left for the frontline. He took part in the heavy battles of Martakert.

It was in the hottest spots of Martuni: Karmir Shuka, Chartar, on the hill called "Ulyan". Being injured to his left hand, he bandaged himself and continued to do his sacred work. On the night of October 27, when while taking out  the wounded from the battlefield, Artak  had been severely wounded in the leg and had to be taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. However, before reaching the hospital, the car where the wounded Artak was had been targeted.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէArtak rests in the military pantheon of Noragyugh  next to his brother, hero Armen Khachatryan, who also died in the 44-Day Artsakh War," Ruzanna,the fiancée of Artak told "Artsakhpres”.

Artak Khachatryan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Cross" Order of the 2nd Degree and the "Combat Service" Medal for his heroic deeds.


     

Politics

Armenian FM to depart for Paris

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris, France, on March 16, the ministry said.

All news from section

The statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh participate in the war is blatant disinformation. MFA

The statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that fighters from Nagorno Karabagh...

MFA: Armenia has responded to proposals of Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement Monday noting that Armenia had responded to the proposals...

President Harutyunyan received representatives of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Party

On March 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received ARF newly elected Bureau member...

Sen. Menendez calls out State and Defense Departments for covering up impact of US military aid to Azerbaijan

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) pressed the Departments of State and Defense...

Azerbaijan exploits world’s preoccupation with Ukraine and increases threats against Artsakh, warns State Minister

In recent days, taking advantage of the whole world's and especially Russia’s preoccupation with the...

President Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the Security Council

On March 10, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

All news from section

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Devotion is immortality...Artak Khachatryan

During the recent 44-Day many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland. Senior Sergeant Artak Khachatryan is one of them.

All news from section

Artsakh Info Center: Azerbaijan started repairing damaged natural gas pipeline

As result of the negotiations that proceeded with support of the Armenian government and the Russian...

In the Armenian Educational Institutions of Paris Artsakh Presidential Advisers discussed the joint programs

Azatouhi Simonyan and Lusine Gharakhanyan, advisers to the President of the Artsakh Republic, who are...

Specialists from Yerevan conduct free consultations and examinations in Stepanakert

On March 14, pediatric neurologists Astghik Mamyan, Nune Aghababyan and pediatric pulmonologist, allergist...

4 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Due to the security situation, agricultural activities in Nakhijevanik have been temporarily suspended. Head of community (photos)

Recently, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired upon and damaged, the tractor parked in a field by a land...

Since November 9, 2020 Azerbaijan committed more than 90 crimes against the people of Artsakh. Prosecutor General of Artsakh

Since November 9, 2020 Azerbaijan has committed more than 90 crimes against the people of Artsakh, and...

Military

Devotion is immortality...Masis Sargsyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees died for the defense of the homeland. Masis Sargsyan is one of them.

All news from section

Devotion is immortality...Ilya Hakobyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland ....

The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was relatively stable on March 13 and overnight March 14

The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was “relatively stable” on March 13 and...

The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was “relatively stable” on March 13 and overnight March 14

The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was “relatively stable” on March 13 and...

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again disseminated misinformation

On March 12, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan disseminated misinformation, claiming that the units...

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces again violated the ceasefire in the direction of Khnapat and Parukh villages

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have recently violated the ceasefire again in the direction of Khnapat and...

Artsakh shelled by Azeri forces all night in latest ceasefire breach

The March 9 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani forces continued overnight March 10, the Artsakh Defense...

Devotion is immortality...Artak Khachatryan
Artsakh Info Center: Azerbaijan started repairing damaged natural gas pipeline
In the Armenian Educational Institutions of Paris Artsakh Presidential Advisers discussed the joint programs
Talks with Ukraine are hard, Russia for peace as soon as possible — chief delegate
Specialists from Yerevan conduct free consultations and examinations in Stepanakert
more news

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

All news from section

Photos

The village of Nachijevanik of Askeran region today
The village of Nachijevanik of Askeran region today
The community of Khramort these days
The community of Khramort these days
The community of Khnapat of Artsakh
The community of Khnapat of Artsakh's Askeran region today
The community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh
The community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh's Martuni region today
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Preservation of Armenian historical heritage on Permanent Council agenda - Polish OSCE Chairmanship

All news from section

Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation held in Stepanakert

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

All news from section

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Diaspora

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

All news from section

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

Talks with Ukraine are hard, Russia for peace as soon as possible — chief delegate

All news from section

West never wanted Kiev to fulfill Minsk deal, Russian diplomat emphasizes

Over 3 million Ukrainian refugees arrive in neighboring countries - UN

US Department of State announces sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials

Most Read

month

week

day

Search