As result of the negotiations that proceeded with support of the Armenian government and the Russian peacekeepers, the Azerbaijani side on March 16 began the repair works of the damaged gas pipeline in Artsakh.

March 16, 2022, 15:14 Artsakh Info Center: Azerbaijan started repairing damaged natural gas pipeline

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Information Center said according to the agreement the gas supply will be restored shortly, and the government of Artsakh is making all efforts for the restoration of gas supply to take place as soon as possible.