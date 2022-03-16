In the Armenian Educational Institutions of Paris Artsakh Presidential Advisers discussed the joint programs

Azatouhi Simonyan and Lusine Gharakhanyan, advisers to the President of the Artsakh Republic, who are in France on an official visit held meetings in the Armenian colleges, Azatouhi Simonyan told "Artsakhpress".

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We discussed a wide range of cooperation in the School-loving College of Paris, founded 143 years ago in Constantinople.

The next Armenian school we visited was the Hamazkayin Targmanchats Translators' School in Issy-les-Moulineaux, where Armenian children aged 3-10 receive an Armenian upbringing.

"We presented the concept, goals and ways of implementation of the “Sister School” program,” she said, adding that issues related to joint programs, establishment of bilateral relations between schools, students and teachers, the management of the French-Armenian schools and the educational system were discussed.

According to the Presidential Adviser, the two Armenian schools expressed great desire to participate in the "Sister School" program, through which they will be able to cooperate with the schools of the Artsakh Republic.