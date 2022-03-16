Talks with Ukraine are hard, Russia for peace as soon as possible — chief delegate

The current negotiations with Kiev are hard and slow-going, but Russia is sincere in its wish to achieve peace as soon as possible, Russia’s chief delegate, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, has said, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The talks are hard and slow-going. Of course, we would like them to proceed much faster. It is Russia’s sincere wish. We want to achieve peace as soon as possible," Medinsky said.

"The negotiators’ main task is to search through the tremendous amount of complex issues to pick those on which agreement is possible, to rely on them, to include these points of agreement in the agenda and to gradually move forward step by step towards the end result that will suit our peoples - the conclusion of peace," he said.

Medinsky remarked that he would prefer not to focus on the problems emerging in the process of negotiations.