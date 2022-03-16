Specialists from Yerevan conduct free consultations and examinations in Stepanakert

On March 14, pediatric neurologists Astghik Mamyan, Nune Aghababyan and pediatric pulmonologist, allergist Astghik Baghdasaryan arrived in Artsakh from Yerevan within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program organized by the Armenian Relief Fund.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Until March 18 they will carry out consultations and researches in Stepanakert's “Arevik” Children's Medical Association.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress”, the pediatric neurologist said:

"In two days we received 65 children with various neurological problems. Until we fill the gap of the necessary specialists, we will gladly help the children of Artsakh to the best of our ability. Each time we will visit with variable groups of two specialists to see the wonderful country of Artsakh, your optimism, which inspires us," said Aghababyan.

According to Astghik Baghdasaryan, allergy is a very common disease all over the world, especially in Armenia and Artsakh.