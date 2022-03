4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: 57 tests were conducted on March 15.

So far a total of 40 deaths cases have been confirmed in the Republic.