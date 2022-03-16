Due to the security situation, agricultural activities in Nakhijevanik have been temporarily suspended. Head of community (photos)

Recently, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired upon and damaged, the tractor parked in a field by a land user after carrying out agricultural work in the garden in the administrative territory of the Nakhijevanik community of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The correspondent of "Artsakhpress" visited Nakhijevanik, talked to the head of the community and got acquainted with the problems of the settlement on the spot.

"The enemy fired two mortar shells, that fell about 300 meters away from the house, near the animal farms," said the head of the community Sevak Petrosyan. According to him, at the moment, due to security situation, no agricultural work is carried out in the village.

There are 257 residents in the village, the school has 86 students. "There are many preschool children in the village, but we do not have a kindergarten. A playground has recently been built for them.

The liveliness of the village has not decreased.