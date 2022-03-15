Since November 9, 2020 Azerbaijan has committed more than 90 crimes against the people of Artsakh, and more than 60 criminal proceedings have been initiated.

March 15, 2022, 17:27 Since November 9, 2020 Azerbaijan committed more than 90 crimes against the people of Artsakh. Prosecutor General of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: These are mainly crimes against human, property and public security, which in fact pursue a common goal - the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh.

As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Prosecutor General of the Artsakh Republic Gurgen Nersisyan said at a press conference held on Tuesday.

"Residents of the border communities of Martakert, Martuni and Askeran regions had to suspend the agricultural work in areas adjacent to the Azerbaijani military positions or bases, as they open gunfire into the air or they fire in the direction of workers, arable lands and agricultural machinery.

In recent days, propaganda terrorism has been added to the Azerbaijani daily provocative actions. They do everything to paralyze the normal life of the residents. They threated the residents by loudspeakers to evacuate border villages and to obey the Azerbaijni law.

Meanwhile, the entire territory of the Republic of Artsakh has been deprived of its gas supply since the primary pipeline supplying gas from Armenia was damaged the night of March 8.

The damaged section of the gas pipeline runs through an area under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The Azerbaijani side did not allow the specialists of "Artsakhgaz" CJSC to visit the area of the accident. So the people of Artsakh are deprived of natural gas supplies.

According to the Prosecutor General of Artsakh, criminal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the above-mentioned cases; urgent investigative actions are being carried out by the investigation bodies.