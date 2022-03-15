During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees died for the defense of the homeland. Masis Sargsyan is one of them.

March 15, 2022, 11:20 Devotion is immortality...Masis Sargsyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Masis Sargsyan was born on June 27, 1981, in the village of Kichan, Artsakh’s Martakert region. In 1987 he entered the local school and graduated in 1997. On November 10, 1998 he was drafted into the N military unit of the Defense Army. In 2000 he was demobilized and in 2003 he rejoined the ranks of the Armenian army. He was awarded a number of diplomas, commemorative medals and valuable gifts.

On the first day of the war he was left for the battlefield.

He bravely and fearlessly devoted himself to the defense of the homeland.

He participated in the battles for the defense of Mataghis. He dedicated twenty years of his life to the homeland. "

His son, Arkady and his daughter, Milena, are still waiting for their father's call," the hero's wife, Natalya, told “Artsakhpress”.

Masis Sargsyan died on October 26, while defending Mataghis.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, he was posthumously awarded the "For Courage" Medal.