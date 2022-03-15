The statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh participate in the war is blatant disinformation. MFA

The statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that fighters from Nagorno Karabagh are arriving in Ukraine is blatant disinformation and does not correspond to reality.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh wrote on its Twitter page, referring to the statement made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Note, at the initiative of the Government of the Artsakh Republic, 14 tons of humanitarian aid was sent to the residents of the Kyiv and Zaporozhye region of Ukraine through the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.