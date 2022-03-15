Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty with Azerbaijan must be held without preconditions.

March 15, 2022, 10:32 Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The FM reminded that Armenia applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to organise negotiations on the peace treaty.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS, FM Mirzoyan touched upon the 5 principles of a peace treaty which, according to Baku, were handed over to Yerevan.

-Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan publicised 5 principles of peace treaty, as they claim, which were handed over to Armenia. Was that the document passed to Armenia?

Yes, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan publicly announced the proposals handed over to Armenia. By the way, it is noteworthy that the letter dated February 21 was passed to the Armenian side only on March 10.

What is the position of the Armenian side on the mentioned proposals?

First of all, it should be emphasised that every negotiation on a peace treaty must be held without preconditions.